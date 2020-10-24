Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

GOOD opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.85 million, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

