Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,917 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.