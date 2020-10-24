Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,763 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

