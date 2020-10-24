Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $579.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $299.22 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

