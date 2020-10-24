Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Silgan by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

