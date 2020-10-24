Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

