Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 38.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of SNAP opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

