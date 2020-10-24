Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

