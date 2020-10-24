Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PPL by 418.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in PPL by 591.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 429,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 367,066 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

