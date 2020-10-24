Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,971 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 70.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

