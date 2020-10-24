Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $32,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHTH. AXA bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 52.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

Shares of EHTH opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

