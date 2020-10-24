Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

