Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.00 and a 200-day moving average of $263.66.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

