International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 20,840 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in eBay by 13.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after buying an additional 211,194 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.