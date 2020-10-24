Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $694,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $34.00 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

