Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 166,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

