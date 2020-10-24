Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Trims Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE VER opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

