1,045 Shares in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

