Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $164.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

