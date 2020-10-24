Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 246.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 631,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 449,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 121.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 338,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

