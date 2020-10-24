Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.99.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

