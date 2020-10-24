Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after buying an additional 632,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

