Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

