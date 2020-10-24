International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

