Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $176.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.11 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

