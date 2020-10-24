RHS Financial LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,177.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,848.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,595.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.