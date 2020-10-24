Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,848.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,595.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

