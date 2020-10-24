Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,388 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock worth $2,227,053. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

