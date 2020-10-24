Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,239 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,053. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

