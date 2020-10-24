Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,363 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 67,417 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 905.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter.
MANH opened at $97.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.96.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.
In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
