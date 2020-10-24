Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,363 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 67,417 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 905.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $97.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.