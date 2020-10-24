Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 417,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,316,000 after buying an additional 401,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,199,000 after buying an additional 379,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $167.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $148.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.