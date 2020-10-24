International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,320 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Apache by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist lowered their price target on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

APA opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

