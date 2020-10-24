Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 65.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

