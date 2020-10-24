Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 65.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

