International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,766 New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

