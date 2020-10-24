International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

