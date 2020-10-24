International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vuzix worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VUZI shares. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.