International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5,110 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 113.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.30 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

