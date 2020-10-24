Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Position Cut by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.37.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.