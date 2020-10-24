International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,072,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,824,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter.

AWF stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

