International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $8,137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 141.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

