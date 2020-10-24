International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 672,005 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4,617.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,245 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 562,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1,674.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 500,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 472,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.44 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.