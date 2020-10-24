Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,455.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,294.11.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,281.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,097.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

