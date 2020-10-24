Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $639,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $5,501,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 214,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

VIAC stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

