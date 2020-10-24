Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $7.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.38. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,294.11.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,097.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,379,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

