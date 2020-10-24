Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,281.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,097.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,294.11.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

