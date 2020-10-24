Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.83 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

