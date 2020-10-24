Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. AXA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,263,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

