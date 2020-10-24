Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised JD.com to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $81.34 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

