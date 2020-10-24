Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 6,594 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11,775.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 464.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 451,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 371,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Shares of KHC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -209.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.